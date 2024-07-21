Nwam LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $149.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.