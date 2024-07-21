Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

