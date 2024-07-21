Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Nucor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

NUE stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.07. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

