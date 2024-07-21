Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NIC opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 17.26%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

