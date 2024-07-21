Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 157,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 278,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 587,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,083. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

