Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 256 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

