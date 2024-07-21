Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,685,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 3,803,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,544. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

