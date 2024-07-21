Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $19,771,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Balchem by 3.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $178.35.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

