Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $34.64 on Friday, hitting $808.83. The stock had a trading volume of 624,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,725. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $795.03 and a 200-day moving average of $711.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

