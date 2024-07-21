Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.41. 9,976,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $43.46.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

