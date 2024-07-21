Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,260,000 after purchasing an additional 443,568 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after buying an additional 845,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

