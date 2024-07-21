Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $3,455,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,945. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.78 and its 200 day moving average is $310.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

