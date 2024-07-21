Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $107.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

