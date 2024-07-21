Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $633.34 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $655.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.37. The company has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

