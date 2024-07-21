National Bank Financial Comments on InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$61.75 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.