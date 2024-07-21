National Bank Financial Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AG opened at $6.11 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.32.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 5,101,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 266,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 251,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

