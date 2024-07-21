National Bank Financial Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.81 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.