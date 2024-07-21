M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.79.

M&T Bank stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 127.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

