MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $413,271.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

