Morgan Stanley Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.79.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Further Reading
