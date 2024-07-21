Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires 71,973 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 6.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 9,352,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.