Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,940,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,818,511.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,480,423. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. 3,131,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,239. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

