Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

