Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.04. 4,342,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

