Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,351. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

