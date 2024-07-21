Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 69,770 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

