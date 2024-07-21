Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,745,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,164,000 after buying an additional 8,555,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 15,412,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,377,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

