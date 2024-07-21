Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $741,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $19,082,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Upwork by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,910. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,923. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

