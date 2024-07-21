Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 3.2 %

CPB traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

