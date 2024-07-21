Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,613,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

