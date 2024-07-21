Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 673,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 5,201,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

About Luminar Technologies

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

