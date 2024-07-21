Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. 585,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,880. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

