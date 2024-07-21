Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 58,649 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,649 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

