Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 181.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,314 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 2,730,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,203. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.