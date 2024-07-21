Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 33,659 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.49. 2,787,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.