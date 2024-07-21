Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.47. 1,228,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

