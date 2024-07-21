Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 62,726 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,843. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

