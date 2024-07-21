Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 308,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,685,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 18,289,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,574,270. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.