Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.84. 645,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

