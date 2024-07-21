Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $53,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $9,221,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 15,629,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,443,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.51.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

