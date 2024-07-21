Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,420 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $24.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $5,171,799.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,892.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

