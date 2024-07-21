Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $80,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,364,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average of $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.