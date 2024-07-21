Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 85,089 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $89,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

