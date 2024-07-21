Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,428 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $152.61. 1,725,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $131.61 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

