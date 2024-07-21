Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,714 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Pool worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.52. 299,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

