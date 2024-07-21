Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,894 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 388.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

