Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,597 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after buying an additional 474,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.45. 5,012,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

