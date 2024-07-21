Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 32,750 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $9.81 on Friday, hitting $718.64. 493,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.99. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $759.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

