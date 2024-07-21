Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,456 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $54,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

Fiserv stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,010. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

