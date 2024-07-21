Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,395 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $56,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.
Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
VLO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.
Insider Activity at Valero Energy
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
