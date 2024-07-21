Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,395 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $56,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

VLO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.